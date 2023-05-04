Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON' - Ugbade Proud of His Players Despite Defeat

3 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Nigeria's head coach Nduka Ugbade has lauded his players for their effort despite suffering a single goal defeat against Morocco to slow down their march towards the quarter finals of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ugbade watched as his side played all the football, but couldn't find the back of the net despite having a whooping 27 shots at goal, but only four of them landed on target.

"Everything worked absolutely well. We controlled the game but tactically Morocco controlled the outcome. We had some few mistakes as well but we created so many chances, and the only problem is that we couldn't score," the former World Cup winner with Nigeria's Golden Eaglets said.

He added; "it does happen in football. It is not a strange thing, but it is important to correct and ensure we are more efficient infront of goal."

Nigeria are now faced with a must win tie against South Africa in their match of the group to affirm an automatic ticket to the quarters.

Ugbade says they will give their all.

"We must be more efficient with the chances we have. We will try to look for some different ways tactically to impact the outcome of the game. We have a chance, but also, that chance can fade away. We have to work hard," the coach noted.

Nigeria have not won the title since their last conquest in 2007, and Ugbade remains hopeful that they can put their campaign back on track as they search for a third crown.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.