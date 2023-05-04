Kenya: Will Africa Fastest Man Smash His Record At Kip Keino Classic, Once Again?

Nairobi — Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala says he is eyeing another record when he competes at the fourth edition of the Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on May 13.

The African 100m champion said a record breaking performance for him at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event will be a boost as he bids for the world title at the World Championships in Budapest in August.

"This year, we want to break records because it is that year in which we want to hit hard. Later on, we are going for the world title so we have to start it (the journey) at home," he said.

It was at the same venue that Omanyala clocked 9.77 at the second edition of the Kip Keino Classic in 2021 to smash the previous African record for the men's 100 metres (9.84), held by South African Akani Simbine.

Omanyala finished second to American Trayvon Bromell who timed a world lead of 9.76 as another American, two-time world 100m champion Justin Gaitlin, finished third in 10.03.

The Kitale-born followed up his hot streak at the same stadium when he clocked 9.85 to win the men's 100m at last year's edition of the same competition, ahead of world champion Fred Kerley (9.92) of the United States and his countryman, Isaiah Young (10.13), in second and third respectively.

Omanyala said he is keen to satisfy the appetite of athletics fans as far as entertaining performance on the track and field is concerned.

"Come watch it live on the stands...when I promise a show, I always give a show. So, I welcome the rest of the world to come and compete with me and for you (the fans), I want to give you a show," he said.

Before he fully shifts his attention to the motherland, Omanyala, however, will be focused on Atlanta where he will be competing at the Adidas Atlanta City Games on Saturday.

The inaugural event, to be held at the Centennial Olympic Park, will feature 100m, 150m, 100m hurdles and 110m hurdles races to competed on a specially designed 150-metre elevated track.

The African 100m record holder is expected to compete in the 150m race in which he will pit his wits against two-time World 200m champion Noah Lyles and world 200m silver medalist Erriyon Knighton, both of the United States, among other elite athletes.

It will be his fourth international race in the past two months, coming a week after he clocked 9.78 to win the men's 100m at the Botswana Grand Prix - a World Athletics Continental Tour event.