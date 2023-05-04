Kenya's Juniors Raring to Resume Journey to Sri Lanka for Under-19 Cricket World Cup

Nairobi — The national under-19 men's cricket team will enter camp on Tuesday next week to intensify their preparations for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Division 1 qualifiers set for Tanzania on July 23-29.

A team of 32 players were selected in Nairobi after three days of rigorous trials at Nairobi Gymkhana, culminating on Labour Day, which were overseen by head coach Josephat Irungu, assisted by former Kenyan internationals Lameck Onyango and Thomas Odoyo (Cricket Kenya Development director) and chair of the selection committee, Alfred Njuguna.

The 32 players will be joined at Sikh Union Club by the Mombasa-based trio of Hitendra Sanghani, Vatsal Shah and Manav Devani as well as Nakuru's Joseph Macharia, Hassan Lijodi and Yusuf Khamala all of who were selected after similar trials in both counties.

This will be the juniors' second international competition in six months following their participation at the ICC World Cup Africa Division 2 qualifiers in October last year in Abuja, Nigeria.

They brought the trophy home after beating the hosts by 11 runs in the final.

The team is tipped to build upon this triumph in the upcoming competition where they will be one of the main favourites to secure their tickets to Sri Lanka, the host of next year's global showpiece.

Some of the players who will be expected to lead from the front include Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj's Dharsh Panchani whose double hundred against Malawi at last year's Division 2 qualifiers earned Kenya a 286-run win over the Southern Africans.

The team will be tutored by Irungu.

Players selected during Nairobi trials:

Brian Likavu (WK) - Kenya Kongonis Cricket Club

Darsh Panchani - Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj

Raj Manji - Sikh Union Sports Club

Yash Gohil (WK) - Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club

Vishil Patel - Ruaraka Sports Club

Vaibhav Naresh - Stray Lions Cricket Club

Dedan Omondi - Stray Lions Cricket Club

Stian Smith - Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club

Yuvraj Bhatyani - Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club

Duncan Muchenditsi - Kenya Kongonis Cricket Club

Rayan Kassam - Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club

Manveer Singh - Sikh Union Sports Club

Krish Haria - Swamibapa Sports Club

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Peter Ngure - Obuya Cricket Academy

Ken Mwangi - Obuya Cricket Academy

Allan Kibabi - Kenya Kongonis Cricket Club

Jiyan Patel - Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club

Kelvin Mutembei - Stray Wolves Cricket Club

Ankit Ashani - Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj

Rohit Varsani - Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj

Neel Doshi - Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club

Saavir Karani - Obuya Cricket Academy

Darshil Suthar - Goan Institute

Kelvin Nganga - Kenya Kongonis Cricket Club

Ashdeep Kundi - Sikh Union Sports Club

Simon Mburu - Kenya Kongonis Cricket Club

Arnav Patel - Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club

Akshith Sekar - Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club

Yug Kerai - Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj

Garv Galaiya - Stray Leopards Cricket Club

Aditya Vekaria - Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj