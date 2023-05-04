Rwanda Showcases Tourism Offerings at Dubai Expo

Rwanda is showcasing its tourism offerings at the 30th Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from May 1 to 4.

The event is the largest travel and tourism gathering in the Middle East and brings together over 2,000 exhibitors and representatives from more than 150 countries worldwide.

Rwanda's participation in the Arabian Travel Market is part of the country's efforts to promote its tourist attractions and position itself as a top tourist destination.

The Rwandan delegation at the event includes officials from the Rwanda Development Board, Rwanda's Embassy and Consulate in the UAE, RwandAir, and 10 tour operators and hoteliers.

The tour operators and hoteliers are Primate Safaris, Gorilla Expedition Safaris, Pure Africa Tours, Simba Voyages Ltd, Jambo Travel and Tours Limited, Gerry Tours Safaris, UberLuxe Safaris, G-Step Tours, Luxury Africa Tours, and Akagera Rhino Lodge.

Along the margins of the market, the Rwandan delegation also held a trade networking session with travel and tour agents.

Linda Mutesi, Tourism Promotion Manager at the Rwanda Development Board, expressed her excitement about Rwanda's participation in the Arabian Travel Market.

She said, "We believe that Rwanda has a lot to offer to tourists, and we are committed to promoting our country as a top tourist destination. This platform provides Rwanda's tour operators and travel agents an opportunity to connect with their international colleagues and foster new business relationships."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Travel Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition to showcasing its tourism offerings, Rwanda is also using the Arabian Travel Market to promote its 'Visit Rwanda' campaign and encourage more tourists to visit the country. Launched in 2018, promoting Rwanda as a top tourist destination in Africa and showcasing the country's unique attractions and experiences has proven successful in attracting visitors.

Under the National Strategy of Transformation (NST1), which outlines Rwanda's plans for economic development from 2017 to 2024, the government aims to double tourism income from $400 million to $800 million. By 2019, Rwanda had already hit the $500 million mark, demonstrating that the country is on the right track to achieving its goals.

Furthermore, Rwanda is also promoting its 'Invest in Rwanda' campaign at the Arabian Travel Market, which aims to attract foreign investment to the country's growing tourism industry.

The campaign highlights Rwanda's business-friendly environment, strategic location, and competitive incentives for investors. This is demonstrated by figures released by the Rwanda Development Board, which indicate that the country registered investments worth $3.7 billion in 2021, up from $1.3 billion in 2020, as these investments were driven by strategic investment projects.