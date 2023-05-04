Rwanda's Mineral Exports Fetch Over U.S.$240 Million in First Quarter of 2023

3 May 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Rwanda's mineral exports fetched USD 247,480,699 in the first quarter of 2023 (January to March), according to the Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB).

Some of the outstanding minerals that pushed the exports include Cassiterite which generated USD 5,436,480 in January, USD 5,398,054 in February, and USD 5,903,483 in March, while Coltan demonstrated a substantial increase in export revenues, reaching 124,514 kilogrammes worth USD 5,911,646 in January, 138,205 kilogrammes worth USD 6,985,467 in February, and 213,065 kilogrammes worth USD 11,415,082 in March.

Wolfram generated USD 1,723,665 in January, USD 2,973,988 in February, and USD 3,261,757 in March. As for gold, 870 kilogrammes worth USD 53,234,196 were exported in January, 745 kilogrammes worth USD 46,529,585 in February, and 1,465 kilogrammes worth USD 90,519,870 in March.

Other Minerals contributed 2,545,274 kilogrammes worth USD 5,103,373 in January, 500,971 kilogrammes worth USD 872,301 in February, and 827,041 kilogrammes worth USD 2,211,749 in March.

Last year, Rwanda's mineral exports generated USD 772,476,045, a major increase from the USD 516,182,430 generated in 2021.

