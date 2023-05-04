Mauritius: Public-Private Partnership - PM Chairs Meeting to Review Renewable Energy Projects

press release

A meeting focusing on private sector projects pertaining to renewable energy, was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this afternoon, at the New Treasury Building in Port-Louis.

Various Ministers including the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr. Louis Steven Obeegadoo, and the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr. Pierre Lesjongard, representatives of the private sector including the Chief Executive Officer of the Economic Development Board (EDB) Mauritius, Mr.Ken Poonoosamy, as well as other concerned stakeholders, attended the meeting.

In a statement following the meeting, Mr. Poonoosamy highlighted that the Government has taken the commitment on both national and international level to achieve a target of 60% renewable energy by 2030. To this end, the required strategy has been activated by the Government, and most particularly by the Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities and the Central Electricity Board, with the support of EDB Mauritius so that the private sector can fully collaborate in related projects, he added.

The CEO of EDB Mauritius further informed that the committee has reviewed and examined a total of 16 projects that will necessitate investments to the tune of Rs. 22.6 billion. The concerned Ministries will address the bottlenecks that may crop up, so that the projects are fast-tracked and concretised within a time-frame of three years, he pointed out.

Mr. Poonoosamy emphasised that the objective is to attain 34.5% renewable energy in the energy mix by 2025 so that the country can fulfil its commitment at the COP 28 and position itself in the sustainable development sphere.