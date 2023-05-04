Mauritius: Prime Minister Receives South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, received, today at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Dr Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor.

Minister Pandor is at the head of a South African delegation currently on official visit in Mauritius. Prior to meeting Prime Minister Jugnauth, the delegation had a meeting and a working session with the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo.

It is recalled that Dr Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor is a South African politician, educator and academic serving as the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation since 2019. She has served as a Member of Parliament for the African National Congress since 1994.