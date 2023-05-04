South Africa: Condolences for Fatally Shot Court Orderly

4 May 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DJCOD) has extended its condolences to the family of a police officer, who was fatally shot while serving as a court orderly at the Motherwell Magistrate's Court in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

A suspect allegedly entered the court, disarmed the officer and shot him but was arrested following a shoot-out with the police.

"The department... regrettably confirms a shooting incident, which resulted in one person passing away at the Motherwell Magistrate's Court. The department expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, colleagues and co-workers.

"Unfortunately, the department is not in a position to comment further regarding the incident, pending an official investigation into the matter. All staff members who witnessed the incident will be afforded trauma counselling service and psychosocial support," the DJCOD said.

Meanwhile, a second offender, who had escaped from custody at the Nqeleni Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape last week, has been rearrested.

The other escapee was rearrested over the past weekend.

Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said the convicted rapist, Athini Nothi Mzingelwa, was rearrested on Wednesday.

"The rearrest was effected... at Mthatha General Hospital. The offender is back in the care of Correctional Services and will join Siyabulela Khohliso as they are to face a new criminal charge of escaping from lawful custody.

"Correctional Services National Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, has applauded the assistance of community members, who often provide the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) with useful leads during manhunts. Such was the case again in recapturing Mzingelwa," said Nxumalo.

At least 10 DCS officials have been put on suspension in relation to the escape.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.