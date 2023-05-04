South Africa: Condolences for Fatally Shot Court Orderly

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DJCOD) has extended its condolences to the family of a police officer, who was fatally shot while serving as a court orderly at the Motherwell Magistrate's Court in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

A suspect allegedly entered the court, disarmed the officer and shot him but was arrested following a shoot-out with the police.

"The department... regrettably confirms a shooting incident, which resulted in one person passing away at the Motherwell Magistrate's Court. The department expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, colleagues and co-workers.

"Unfortunately, the department is not in a position to comment further regarding the incident, pending an official investigation into the matter. All staff members who witnessed the incident will be afforded trauma counselling service and psychosocial support," the DJCOD said.

Meanwhile, a second offender, who had escaped from custody at the Nqeleni Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape last week, has been rearrested.

The other escapee was rearrested over the past weekend.

Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said the convicted rapist, Athini Nothi Mzingelwa, was rearrested on Wednesday.

"The rearrest was effected... at Mthatha General Hospital. The offender is back in the care of Correctional Services and will join Siyabulela Khohliso as they are to face a new criminal charge of escaping from lawful custody.

"Correctional Services National Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, has applauded the assistance of community members, who often provide the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) with useful leads during manhunts. Such was the case again in recapturing Mzingelwa," said Nxumalo.

At least 10 DCS officials have been put on suspension in relation to the escape.