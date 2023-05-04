Angola Win 14 Medals At African Swimming Championship

Luanda — The national swimming team won Wednesday 14 medals on the first day of the Zone IV African Swimming Championship, being held at the Alvalade swimming pool, in Luanda, Angola.

This includes four gold medals, five silver and five bronze, a record never reached before by the national team, after nine participations in the event.

The attraction of the day, among several, was in the 100m backstroke, where Lia Lima, with a mark of 1.13.31, won gold in the women's senior category.

The seasoned athlete was followed by the South African Leah Christie (1.13.53), followed by Namibian Maya Stange (1.15.61).

Also in senior women, Maria Freitas became champion in the 50m breaststroke, with a time of 35.95.

In this event, the silver went to the South African Leah Christie, with a time of 36.13 and the bronze to Namibian Maya Stange (37.34).

There was also a master's competition in which Carlos Alberto, in an isolated 100m backstroke secured gold (1.10.53).

The silver medals were obtained by Rhanya Santo, in junior 800m freestyle (10.25.55). The first place went to Namibian Ainoa Naukosho (10.10.10), while in third place was the Mauritius athlete Chloe (10.31.25).

The Angolan N'hara Fernandes, in the 50m breaststroke was second (37.02), South Africa's Farhah Valli won the gold with (36.93), while Zambian Tamenji Miti won bronze (37.68).

In men's category, Jose Panzo, in the 50m breaststroke, finished second (34.03). Zambia's Matthew Shone was the winner with (33.35), while Lesotho's Refiloe Chopo occupied the third and final position of the podium (37.73).

In the same distance, Santiago Guimaraes was the runners -up with (37.99), while Essuatine Luca Fraser was the winner with (33.95) and Leruo Bakwena from Eswatini secured the bronze medal (38.85).

The experienced Herinque Mascarenhas grabbed silver with a mark of 8.58.34. Meanwhile, Namibians Oliver Durand (8.45.89) and Nico Esslinge (09.04.03) finished first and third place.

Bronze medals were won by Rafeala Santo in the 800m (10.15.21) and Daniel Francisco (30.58). The other medals were won in relay races, whose results were not disclosed to the press until the end of the first day.

On Thursday the competition continues with 20 races , with the highlight to 50m butterfly, a specialty of the Olympic athlete, Salvador Gordo, and the 200m freestyle of the sprinter Henrique Mascarenhas.