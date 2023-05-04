Angola: Zimbabwe Explores New Areas of Cooperation in Huambo

Huambo — The Zimbabwean ambassador to Angola, Thando Madzvamuse, on Wednesday said that will explore and promote new areas of cooperation in Huambo province in the areas of agriculture and education.

The ambassador, who was speaking to the press, after a meeting with the governor of Huambo province, Lotti Nolika, said that Zimbabwe has excellent

relations with Angola and it is important that cooperation has to become something more tangible, otherwise it would be useless.

Thando Madzvamuse informed that the trip to Huambo, three years later, aims to explore the potential and see what Zimbabwe can cooperate with Huambo, a region with countless potential, as several contacts have already been maintained with the local authorities.

The ambassador referred that both the meeting with the governor and the visit that he may carry out in some places of common interest; aim to find

connections.

In two days in Huambo province, the Zimbabwean diplomat will visit, among others, the Gove Hydroelectric Power Plant, the Huambo Anthropological

Museum, an agricultural cooperative, the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine at the José Eduardo dos Santos University, as well

as such as the Agricultural Research Institute of Angola (IIAA).

Known in the past as the 'Queen of Maize and Academic City of Angola', the province of Huambo, located in the Central Plateau, with an area of 35,771

square kilometres, has a population of over two million 756 thousand and 159 inhabitants.

Relations between Angola and Zimbabwe date back to the National Liberation Struggle of both countries.