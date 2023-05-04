Angola: Propriv Yields 953.97 Billion Kwanzas

3 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Contracts signed through the Privatization Program (PROPRIV) reached 953.97 billion kwanzas, of which the State has collected, so far, 568.77 billion kwanzas, said Wednesday the Angolan Minister of Finance, Vera Daves de Sousa.

This amount resulted from the privatization of 92 State assets and companies of which 11 are of national reference, 20 shareholding companies and

Sonangol (National Oil Company) assets, 30 industrial units in the Economic and Special Zone (ZEE) and 31 other companies and various assets.

The contracts signed contributed for employment with a total of 2,763 direct jobs, according to Vera Daves de Sousa while speaking at the presentation

session on the extension of the Privatization Program for the period 2023-2026

The 2019-2022 Privatization Program was approved through Presidential Decree nº 250/19 of 5 August, with the main goal of promoting more favourable

conditions for the private sector, private investment and the acquisition of know-how and specific skills for the restructuring and resizing of the Public Business Sector .

Extension of PROPRIV

The Angolan Executive intends to list new assets and State participations in the privatization program (PROPRIV), within the scope of the reform of the

Public Business Sector. This year, Presidential Decree nº.78/23, of March 28, published in the government gazette, was approved, with the entry on the list of more assets and holdings to be sold and the conclusion of the processes still in progress, the Executive extends the deadline for implementation of PROPRIV

for another three years, that is, 2023/2026. Initially, the Program had been established to run in the period 2012/2022.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.