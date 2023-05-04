Angola: Propriv Yields 953.97 Billion Kwanzas

Luanda — Contracts signed through the Privatization Program (PROPRIV) reached 953.97 billion kwanzas, of which the State has collected, so far, 568.77 billion kwanzas, said Wednesday the Angolan Minister of Finance, Vera Daves de Sousa.

This amount resulted from the privatization of 92 State assets and companies of which 11 are of national reference, 20 shareholding companies and

Sonangol (National Oil Company) assets, 30 industrial units in the Economic and Special Zone (ZEE) and 31 other companies and various assets.

The contracts signed contributed for employment with a total of 2,763 direct jobs, according to Vera Daves de Sousa while speaking at the presentation

session on the extension of the Privatization Program for the period 2023-2026

The 2019-2022 Privatization Program was approved through Presidential Decree nº 250/19 of 5 August, with the main goal of promoting more favourable

conditions for the private sector, private investment and the acquisition of know-how and specific skills for the restructuring and resizing of the Public Business Sector .

Extension of PROPRIV

The Angolan Executive intends to list new assets and State participations in the privatization program (PROPRIV), within the scope of the reform of the

Public Business Sector. This year, Presidential Decree nº.78/23, of March 28, published in the government gazette, was approved, with the entry on the list of more assets and holdings to be sold and the conclusion of the processes still in progress, the Executive extends the deadline for implementation of PROPRIV

for another three years, that is, 2023/2026. Initially, the Program had been established to run in the period 2012/2022.