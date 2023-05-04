Kenya: Treasury CS Ndung'u to Read Budget Statement On June 8

4 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u is set to read the budget statement for the 2023/2024 financial year to Parliament on June 8.

In a statement, the Cabinet Secretary stated that he is also seeking public views on economic policy and various tax measures.

The suggestions should be centred on strengthening the implementation of government priority programmes geared towards economic turnaround and inclusive growth.

The public is also encouraged to provide tips on how to foster a secure and conducive business environment to promote investment growth and recovery.

