Kenya: Digital Economy Solution to Youth Unemployment, President Ruto Says

4 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Presidential Communication Service

Nairobi — The Government is investing in the digital economy to create more opportunities for the youth.

President William Ruto said the Government is keen on making Kenya an ICT innovation hub to unlock the digital economy potential.

He said the Government has put in place robust measures to ensure successful implementation of the digital economy.

He cited the National ICT Policy, the Kenya Start-Up Act, Data Protection Act, Digital Economy Blueprint and the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act and the Konza Technopolis project as the areas of focus.

"The digital transformation agenda is real, feasible and anchored on a robust institutional framework," he said.

President Ruto spoke on Thursday during the launch of Fingo Africa powered by Ecobank at Sarit Centre in Nairobi.

The President said financial technology will promote transactional efficiency, enhance security and protect private data in the finance sector.

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Eliud Owalo, Njuguna Ndung'u, COG Chairperson Anne Waiguru, among other leaders.

