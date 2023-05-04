Kenya: Us Govt Announces Increase in Visa Processing Fees

Nairobi — The United States has announced an increment in visa processing fees countrywide.

According to a statement from the US Embassy, the changes will take effect from May 30.

The statement pointed out that the "application fee for the most common nonimmigrant visa types which has been costing $160 (Sh21,800) will now attract $185 (Sh25,206)."

"Visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s) and other categories, such as student (F) and exchange visitor visas (J), will increase from $160 to $185. The fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will increase from $190 (Sh25,916)to $205(Sh27,962)," it stated.

"The fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicants in a specialty occupation (E category) will increase from $205 (Sh27,962)to $315(Sh42,966)," the statement further read.

It further indicated individuals who already paid the existing, lower NIV fee will not have to pay the difference once the fee increases on May 30, 2023.

"All NIV fee payments made on or after October 1, 2022, are valid for 365 days. Receipts for NIV fees paid prior to October 1, 2022, will continue to be valid until September 30, 2023,"it read.

According to the statement the slight increases to the costs of some fees reflect the rising cost of the inputs associated with the services provided by consular sections around the world.

"Visas for work and tourism are essential to President Biden's foreign policy, and we recognize the critical role international travel plays in the U.S. economy," it stated.