Zimbabwe: Winky D a Major Attraction At Braai Out As Police Greenlights Fiesta

All roads will lead to Kingfisher park this weekend as Zimdancehall kingpin, Winky D, will headline the Braai Out fete, his first performance in Harare since the launch of his album 'Eureka Eureka'

Born Wallace Chirimuko, Winky D will share the stage with Selmor Mtukudzi, Takura, Uncle Epatan and Judgement Yard.

The edition dubbed, "Bands versus DJs", will witness artists from the divide clashing, creating a potential thriller for revellers.

However, it is the inclusion of Winky D that will be in the spotlight after some of his performances were disrupted by law enforcement agents.

Winky D's show in Damview in Chitungwiza was disrupted after Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) stormed onto the stage cutting short his set, infuriating his multitudes of followers.

Recently in Bulawayo, Winky D revealed that a chilling warning had been issued to him against performing particular songs, further raising fears of him being muzzled.

Winky D's songs are inundated with social commentary which castigates corruption and abuse of power by elites.

According to a Police memo gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com, law enforcement agents cleared the show subject that it should not carry political undertones.

Braai Out organiser, Nigel Tamba, said it is all systems go for Saturday's event allaying security fears.

"We are very excited for this upcoming event. We cannot wait for our fans to come and enjoy the day with some of the biggest acts in Zimbabwe. We have done our preparations. Everything is in order. Yes we know there are rumours circulating about the event, about the security of the event.

"What we can say is everything is in order. The ZRP has been very supportive, the National Arts Council has been very supportive, the censorship board has been very supportive. We are raring to go and all the artists have been confirmed. What we can tell our fans is to expect fireworks."