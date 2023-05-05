South Africa: Five in Court for Fort Hare Killings

The five men accused of various crimes, including attempted murder and murders at the University of Fort Hare, are due to apply for bail at the Alice Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

They are accused of killing the university's fleet manager, Petrus Roets, in March and Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlung's first bodyguard in February.

The vice-chancellor's second bodyguard was killed four days ago.

In February, an attempt on Professor Buhlungu's life ended in the death of his bodyguard, Mboneni Vesele, who was shot and killed in the professor's car.

Between January and April 2023, there had been various attacks on members of the university staff, prompting the principal to ring President Cyril Ramaphosa for urgent intervention.

This week, Scrolla.Africa reported about the killing of Professor Buhlungu's second bodyguard just outside the main campus.

He was driving the Mercedes-Benz that often transports the vice-chancellor when a bakkie rammed his car from the side at high speed.

The driver of the bakkie was arrested by security guards and handed over to the King William's Town police station.

The bodyguard is said to have been a key witness in the state's case against the five suspects.

During the first court appearance, Professor Buhlungu said he felt dismayed to note that three of the five men charged for the crimes had close links with the university.

"It's no secret that Mr Bongani Peter (one of the accused) was the fleet officer at Fort Hare. He is on suspension for corruption and is also being held for both murders. He worked for the university.

"And for us, it is a shame that one of our own who gets paid by the university, who has a job, who has responsibilities, has allegedly not only been stealing and siphoning money from the fleet department but also planning murder," said the vice-chancellor.

The police said that one of the accused is a former student representative council (SRC) member-turned-businessman who is a service provider to the university. Another accused with links to the university retired four years ago but was re-employed by Peter as a part-time driver for the vice-chancellor.