Zimbabwe: Nigerian Gospel Diva Adah Ehi Itching for a Night in Harare - Preaches Hope to Zimbos

5 May 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

Spread This News

NIGERIAN gospel musician, Ada Ogochukwu Ehi, is relishing the prospect of staging her second musical appearance in the country when she performs at Harare International Conference Center (HICC) Saturday.

The gospel musician jetted into the country Thursday since her last visit in 2017.

Ada Ehi made her maiden musical appearance in 2017 when she was part of Nigerian preacher Chris Oyakhlome's 'Global Worship and Communion Service' at the National Sports Stadium.

RELATED: Star studded line up for Ada Ehi May concert

Speaking to the media in Harare, the muso promised to spread a message of hope to Zimbabweans.

"The spirit of God said to me that his people will experience his lifting power when they listen to my music and that is what has been happening. Africa is really like one country. We are very peculiar with our challenges.

"These challenges did not just start now but you have been sustained. That same message of hope will keep you. I believe strongly in the destiny of Zimbabwe. If you find a country that is heavily contested, it tells you that there is something in that nation," said Ada Ehi.

Gateway Stream, who are the event organisers, have set up a tantalizing line up to prop up the concert.

Local gospel stars Michael Mahendere, Janet Manyowa, Everton Mlalazi, Nyasha Mutonhori and couple Sharon and Ellard Cherayi are among supporting acts.

Ada Ehi confirmed further prospects of collaborating with local musicians.

The songbird has etched her name in the hearts of local music lovers with songs such as "cheta" and "overcame".

In the build-up to the concert, Ada Ehi will hold an interactive session with music lovers Friday.

With many international artists displaying mediocre performances, Gateway Stream media liaison officer Elton Kurima assured revellers of a stellar night.

"When you look at Ada, she has a ministry that she brings to the stage. She has the capacity to deliver," said Kurima.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.