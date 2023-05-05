Zimbabwe: Nigerian Gospel Diva Adah Ehi Itching for a Night in Harare - Preaches Hope to Zimbos

Spread This News

NIGERIAN gospel musician, Ada Ogochukwu Ehi, is relishing the prospect of staging her second musical appearance in the country when she performs at Harare International Conference Center (HICC) Saturday.

The gospel musician jetted into the country Thursday since her last visit in 2017.

Ada Ehi made her maiden musical appearance in 2017 when she was part of Nigerian preacher Chris Oyakhlome's 'Global Worship and Communion Service' at the National Sports Stadium.

Speaking to the media in Harare, the muso promised to spread a message of hope to Zimbabweans.

"The spirit of God said to me that his people will experience his lifting power when they listen to my music and that is what has been happening. Africa is really like one country. We are very peculiar with our challenges.

"These challenges did not just start now but you have been sustained. That same message of hope will keep you. I believe strongly in the destiny of Zimbabwe. If you find a country that is heavily contested, it tells you that there is something in that nation," said Ada Ehi.

Gateway Stream, who are the event organisers, have set up a tantalizing line up to prop up the concert.

Local gospel stars Michael Mahendere, Janet Manyowa, Everton Mlalazi, Nyasha Mutonhori and couple Sharon and Ellard Cherayi are among supporting acts.

Ada Ehi confirmed further prospects of collaborating with local musicians.

The songbird has etched her name in the hearts of local music lovers with songs such as "cheta" and "overcame".

In the build-up to the concert, Ada Ehi will hold an interactive session with music lovers Friday.

With many international artists displaying mediocre performances, Gateway Stream media liaison officer Elton Kurima assured revellers of a stellar night.

"When you look at Ada, she has a ministry that she brings to the stage. She has the capacity to deliver," said Kurima.