Africa: New WHO Manual Aims to Strengthen Pedestrian Safety

3 May 2023
World Health Organization (Geneva)

The World Health Organization [WHO] and partners launched a revised manual to help decision makers curb the scourge of pedestrian deaths and injuries in road traffic crashes today.

Walking brings health, transport and environmental benefits, but roads remain unsafe for pedestrians everywhere. Over 310 000 pedestrians were killed in crashes 2016, accounting for 23% of all global deaths. Per kilometre travelled, pedestrians face a nine times higher risk of death than car occupants.

The proportion of pedestrians killed compared with other road users is highest in the WHO African Region, at 40%, and lowest in the WHO South-East Asian Region at 14%. Yet pedestrian deaths and injuries are under-reported in many countries.

Pedestrian collisions are predictable and preventable, and it is crucial that authorities put evidence-based laws, frameworks and actions in place to reduce pedestrian deaths and injuries. The latest Pedestrian Safety Manual offers new case studies, data and guidance for decision-makers with a focus on low and middle-income countries, where nine-in-ten of all road crash deaths occur.

The manual was launched at the Network of African Road Safety Legislators Meeting in Kampala, Uganda. Hosted by Uganda's Parliamentary Forum on Road Safety with the African Union, in collaboration with The World Bank Sub-Saharan Africa Transport Policy Program, the UN Economic Commission for Africa, the UN Environment Programme and WHO, legislators from 10 African countries are meeting to strengthen and align national legislation to meet the United Nations global target of halving road crash deaths by 2030.

The publication is part of a series of manuals that are co-produced by WHO, the Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP), the FIA Foundation and the World Bank, with financial support from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Read the original article on WHO.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.