Angola: U.S. and Angola Co-Host Intelligence Conference

2 May 2023
United States Africa Command (Stuttgart)
By U.S. Africa Command Public Affairs

Stuttgart, Germany — U.S Africa Command and Angola Military Intelligence and Security Service hosted the 2023 Directors of Military Intelligence Conference, in Luanda, Angola April 25-28.

Keynote speakers included U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Rose Keravuori, deputy director of Intelligence, U.S. Africa Command and General João Pereira Massano, head of the Angolan Military Intelligence and Security Service.

The 2023 Directors of Military Intelligence Conference showcased the importance that U.S. Africa Command places on working together with African partners to preserve peace and security across the continent. This conference provided an invaluable forum for developing multilateral solutions to shared challenges in Africa, with 29 separate countries in attendance.

"USAFRICOM does not offer any nation an "us-or-them" ultimatum, we are here to stay and fill a role in Africa's modernization," Kevavouri said, echoing testimony provided to Congress last month by AFRICOM's Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley.

In his closing remarks, General Massano lauded the robust cooperation and debate throughout the conference, noting that, "alone we are condemned to fail. If we intend to win, we must cooperate, be united, be technically capable, and with the right precision, we will succeed."

The conference plays a key role in supporting the U.S. "whole of government" approach of engagement with African partners, which includes the three pillars of diplomacy, development, and defense. The senior level of U.S. participation, spanning multiple departments and agencies, reflects the geopolitical significance of Africa to the U.S.

