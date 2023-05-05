Kenya: Safaricom, Elgeyo Marakwet County Sign Deal to Digitize County Services

Nairobi — Safaricom has signed an MOU with the County Government of Elgeyo Marakwet to digitize the county's operations through the myCounty App.

It is part of a Safaricom-led technology initiative to enable all 47 counties to digitize their services and operations through a single citizen access channel.

The platform will ease public access to county services such as parking and single-business permits, among others.

"We are proud to be among the first counties to sign up to this platform that will increase our visibility to revenue collection and performance while enabling every resident of Elgeyo Marakwet access county services from anywhere in the world," said Wisley Rotich, Governor Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Only last week, Safaricom in partnership with the County Government of Makueni, launched the myCounty App in Makueni.

In March, the telco signed an MOU with the County Government of Nairobi to develop and support the "My Nairobi App" as part of the "My Nairobi" hub that will provide digital services and citizen engagement.

"We have witnessed the convenience with which digital services have brought to the people. With the world being a global village, it is important that governments adapt and evolve in the way they operate and offer services," Safaricom Chief Enterprise Business Officer Cynthia Karuri-Kropac said.

"myCounty App will not only ease access to county services but also boost revenue collection. We are hoping that we can soon have the App integrated in all the 47 counties."

Besides county services, the myCounty App will also provide a feature that will empower residents to engage their governor or report issues.

It will further provide key county and emergency services, including requests for fire, ambulance, police, and more, at the tap of a

button.

In addition, devolved units will also benefit from additional capabilities, including revenue management, cash and bank reconciliation, credit control and debt management, and business intelligence systems.

The telco will also host the service as part of the Safaricom Cloud, provide big data and analytics solutions, and provide digital receipts and electronic notifications for app users.