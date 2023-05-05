Mozambique: - Japan Supports Investment in Human Capital in Mozambique

4 May 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Japanese Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Kenji Yamada, believes it is important for Mozambique to increase investment in human resources in order to catapult the growth of the national economy.

Yamada, who is on a four day working visit to Mozambique, said on Wednesday that the idea was well received by the government during the audience granted to him by the Mozambican Prime-Minister, Adriano Maleiane, in Maputo.

"During the meeting, the head of the [Japanese] private sector mentioned the importance of investment in human resources and Prime Minister Maleiane agreed to increase investment in human resources', Yamada told reporters minutes after the meeting.

The Japanese minister, who has been in the country for three days, has a business delegation of 53 people from 26 companies, related to commerce, energy, construction and start-ups.

With a view to the contribution of the Japanese business community to the national economy and the capitalization of Human Resources, Yamada called for Mozambican intervention in this sense.

"In this mission people from several companies are participating, and we ask for the support [from Mozambique for the business community] to contribute even more to the Mozambican economy and to facilitate even more investment in human resources in Mozambique', he said.

