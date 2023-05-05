Mozambique: Ministry Finds It Difficult to Obtain More Cholera Vaccines

Maputo — The Mozambican Health Ministry is finding it difficult to obtain more doses of vaccine against cholera.

The delay is due to a lengthy list of requests from African and Asian countries who are fighting against cholera outbreaks. Mozambique wants more vaccines to bring the cholera situation under control in the northern port of Nacala, and in Caia district, on the south bank of the Zambezi.

The Health Ministry also wants to administer a booster shot in Quelimane, capital of Zambezia province, which is the area worst hit by the current outbreak.

"Unfortunately, we are still on the waiting list for a reply to our request for at least 2.5 million doses of the vaccine', said Domingos Guihole, head of the Surveillance Department in the Ministry of Health, cited in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias'.

"The international body responsible for providing the vaccine has prioritized countries with high rates of cholera infections and deaths', he added.

While waiting for a reply, the health authorities have been testing people who display possible cholera symptoms, providing care for infected people, and disinfecting hospitals and other places with known active cases of the disease.

This is the fourth time the government has requested vaccines against cholera. During the current outbreak, which began in September, 29,458 people have been diagnosed with the disease, of whom 131 have died.

The health authorities continue to stress the need for preventive measures, such as washing one's hands after using the latrine, and ensuring that drinking water is treated or boiled.

Anyone who suffers more than three episodes of diarrhoea or vomiting should make their way to the nearest health unit for testing, diagnosis and treatment.