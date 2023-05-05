Kenya: Wetangula Says Over 2,500 Guests to Attend National Prayer Breakfast

Nairobi — More that 2,500 guests are expected to attend this year's National Prayer Breakfast slated to be held on May 31 at the Safari Park Hotel.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula the event which is on its 20th edition is themed 'Reconciliation with God and with Man'.

This year national prayers come amid rising political temperatures in the country occassioned by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition's demands for changes in the formula for choosing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission members and lowering the cost of living are not honoured by the government.

The Coalition has previously staged mass protests that have paralysed economic activity forcing sitting governments into creating room for negotiated political solutions.