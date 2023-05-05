Mozambique Embraces Dialogue for Lasting Peace

opinion

The signing of the Maputo Accord for Peace and National Reconciliation has generated hope and inspiration

In a world where good news is scarce, Mozambique's peace process stands as an extraordinary triumph, marking the long-awaited conclusion to the armed conflict that has plagued the country since its independence in 1975.

The signing of the Maputo Accord for Peace and National Reconciliation three years ago has generated hope and inspiration. Achieved in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and extreme weather events, the landmark peace deal has resulted in former combatants disarming, demobilizing and reintegrating in the society.

Since then, "silencing the guns" and embracing dialogue has become a Mozambican way of life, which is essential for the attainment of long-lasting peace.

As the Swiss Ambassador to the country and later as Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Mozambique, I have spent 6 years accompanying and actively supporting the negotiations that led to the historic peace agreement between the Government of Mozambique and the Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo), the country's principal opposition party.

Mozambique has demonstrated the remarkable achievements that can be attained through negotiated solutions, serving as a global exemplar of the potential for resolving armed conflicts through dialogue.

I see three fundamental reasons for the Mozambique peace pact's success:

One, the process was nationally-led from the outset. As part of a small mediation team, I spent three years shuttling -- often to the bush -- between talks with the President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and the late Afonso Dhlakama, Renamo's leader at the time.

From the outset, the Government of Mozambique and Renamo took ownership and initiative in establishing a national peace architecture, fostering trust through shared commitment and mutual respect.

Their earnest efforts to achieve a lasting agreement were exemplified when they announced a ceasefire just one month after resuming talks. This spirit of reconciliation continued with Ossufo Momade, who succeeded Mr. Dhlakama after his unexpected death.

While the core mediation team played an important facilitation role, the government championed national solutions to the country's problems by listening and creating a culture of dialogue between itself and Renamo.

Two, the process was based on ensuring a peace dividend and support for reintegration into civilian life. The disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) process was a key element of the peace initiative. It has resulted in more than 4,800 individuals settling in locations of their choice to begin their reintegration journey, with communities welcoming home these women and men.

Inclusive local development has played a pivotal role in anchoring peace within communities. By involving all individuals, it has significantly enhanced the prospects of success for peace.

A push by both parties on investing in locally-led development is spurring reintegration partners to support interventions aimed at promoting participatory planning processes and investment cycles at the community level.

These efforts prioritize the voices and experiences of community members and former combatants, creating a sturdy foundation for reinforcing the social fabric of communities and advancing reintegration and national reconciliation.

With more than three years of implementation, the Maputo Accord for Peace and National Reconciliation is steadily establishing deeper roots. The peace process showcases the unwavering commitment of Mozambique's leaders to dialogue, as the chief sustainable route towards lasting peace.

Three, the process takes a forward-thinking and adaptive approach with targeted investments to embed peace. The parties dealt with obstacles they encountered along the way through direct and open dialogue, employing agile decision-making and taking decisive actions

For example, numerous activities ground to a halt because of COVID-19. Yet, within a month, President Nyusi and Renamo leader Mr. Momade swiftly met and held extensive consultations, leading to the safe and successful resumption of DDR activities in June 2020.

In the past, DDR was treated as a technical and time-limited process. By contrast, this time round, the peace negotiations tackled long-standing issues for the demobilized and introduced innovative reforms that encouraged the involvement of a broad range of actors, including those in the private sector.

The recent groundbreaking signing of a decree incorporating eligible demobilized DDR beneficiaries into the national pension system sets an example for reconciliation.

Guided by the need to serve the interests of all Mozambicans, both parties' ability to agree on the challenging issue of pensions served as a clear demonstration of the negotiators' human-centered approach to the process. It marks a milestone in our collective pursuit to achieve a peaceful and prosperous Mozambique.

As we build on these gains and strengthen the foundations of peace and national reconciliation, the UN reiterates its unwavering commitment to supporting the people of Mozambique in their pursuit of a brighter future and enduring peace.

Implementation

In Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique also is applying a model of building peace and security through dynamic regional and local solutions, seeking to apply inter-African interventions to resolve challenges in the region.

As Mozambique seizes this tremendous opportunity as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the country has a chance to bring its unique experiences to the world stage.

In March this year, I had the privilege of sharing some of these lessons at the Peacebuilding Commission and at the UN Security Council open debate on "Silencing the Guns in Africa". President Nyusi chaired both sessions.

I am confident that Mozambicans will continue to share their best practices with the world.

Mirko Manzoni is Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Mozambique