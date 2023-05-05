Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Cesana Wants More Effective Attack Against Algeria

Congo face Algeria in a do or die final Group A clash of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Friday, and their head coach Fabrizio Cesana wants his side to be more efficient offensively to win the duel.

Congio's chances of making the last eight are hinged on getting maximum points against the host nation.

A win will assure them of second spot in the group and an automatic qualification to the quarter finals while a draw might see them sneak in as one of the best two third placed teams.

"We will do everything we can to win the match but we know we are facing a strong Algerian side. We have recovered well from the Somalia match and now the focus is on trying to get this important victory," said the coach.

Congo started off their campaign with a defeat to Senegal before they drew 1-1 with debutants Somalia in their last match.

Cesana says one of the things his side failed in against Somalia was conversion of chances and he has disclosed they have worked on their finishing.

"Against Senegal, our players lacked composure infront of goal and in the Somalia match as well, we were not effective. This is something we need to be better at for us to achieve a good result against Somalia," noted the tactician.

French-based defender Brad-Hamilton Mantsounga said the players know the importance of three points in that game and are ready for the battle.

"We know very well that Algeria is a strong team, and we are ready to face them. The match has great importance for us and we will give everything we have to qualify," he added.

Congo are looking to replicate and probably better their best ever performance, when they reached the semi-finals and finished third in 2011.