Kenya: NCBA Injects Ksh 5 Million to Kgu 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Championships

Nairobi — NCBA has on Thursday announced its partnership with the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) to support the growth and development of golf in Kenya.

The partnership will see NCBA sponsor the 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship events, marking a significant step towards professionalizing the sport.

The NCBA Golf Series aims to create a platform for amateur golfers to showcase their talent and provide a pathway to the professional ranks. By partnering with KGU, NCBA continues to reaffirm its commitment to growing and professionalizing the sport in the country.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony to announce the partnership, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said, " At NCBA, we recognize the importance of sports development in our society, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that promote growth and development in this area."

"We are excited to partner with Kenya Golf Union in this endeavor and our sponsorship of the 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship events is part of our commitment to supporting the growth of the sport and the players who participate in it."

"The NCBA Golf Series now includes the Amateur competition with a finale in December, Mug and Club Nites, juniors with JGF, and now partnering on the Elite-Amateur category with KGU."

"This would bring us to a Total Annual golf activity of more than 60 Golf events across the East Africa Region and an investment of close to KES 60 million with a diverse list of participants, both male and female."

Also present at the event was KGU Chairman, Njiani Ndiritu, who welcomed the partnership and noted the importance of private-sector support in promoting golf development in the country.

"We are grateful for NCBA's support, which will go a long way in professionalizing golf in Kenya. We believe that through this partnership, we will be able to nurture talent and grow the sport to greater heights," he said.

The partnership between NCBA Bank and KGU demonstrates the commitment of both organizations to promote golf development in Kenya, ensuring that the sport is accessible to all and creating a platform for players to showcase their skills.

The best player will be announced in December and will represent Kenya in the Magical Open Tournament in 2024.