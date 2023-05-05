Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Remmane Focuses On Mental Strength Ahead of Congo Duel

Algeria's head coach Arezki Remmane says he has focused more on building the team's mental strength ahead of Friday evening's final Group A match of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Algiers.

The hosts are on three points and will only need a point to guarantee themselves a place in the quarter finals. Having lost their last match 3-0 to Senegal, Algeria is keen on bouncing back.

"We have prepared for the Congo match in a good way and we have worked a lot on the psychological side and recovery. We know with a positive result we will qualify," the tactician said.

He continues; "We worked on the mental side because our players were affected a little by the Senegal match. We told the players that we are still in it and we have a chance to catch up. Now, we have seen some great vitality in the training sessions."

The tactician explains that they expect a tough duel against Congo, but reiterates they will give a good account of themselves to ensure they have a chance of progression.

"Congo have almost the same structure like Senegal physically. We know it is not going to be easy. Against Senegal we conceded goals in a naïve manner because of tactical mistakes and now we have prepared better and addressed those areas," he added.

Meanwhile, defender Younes Badani expressed his optimism on getting victory against Congo.

"This will be like a final for us and it is very important. We are going into the match with a target, and that is to win," said the Paradou AC product.

He added; "We learn from the Senegal match. It was an experience for us. We lost the battle but did not lose the war."

He has urged fans to turn out in large numbers to offer them support from the stands, as they look to book a slot in the last eight.