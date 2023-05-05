Kenya: Wetangula Directs Reinstatement of Security Detail of Azimio MPs

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has directed the House Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw'ah to liaise with the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and ensure the security detail of close to 22 Azimio lawmakers is reinstated.

Wetangula's ruling followed an intervention by Nyando MP Jared Okello who disclosed the security detail of his colleagues in the Azimio coalition had been withdrawn.

"I invite you to help us address this matter because the security of any member of this Parliament is just as important as that of any other member of this House," Okello said.

While accusing the police of unilaterally enforcing the withdrawal decision, Okello stressed that the safety of Members of Parliament is a matter that should not be toyed with regardless of their political affiliations.

"We may have differences in opinion but that does not warrant the withdrawal of security of any person," he said.

He regretted that the move was untimely, especially at a time some members of the government had directly or indirectly issued threats against some members of the opposition.

"We have a cause to worry especially when members of the government make threats to us in the opposition who now do not have security and this should make all of us worry," he said.

The second-term MP also accused the state of violating the constitutional privilege accorded to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga whose security detail was also withdrawn.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo also waded into the matter noting that it was unfortunate that the safety of members was being jeopardized.

"Speaker you must make a very firm finding that irrespective of your political affiliations, an MP is entitled to security until and unless there is misuse in which case they are dealt with under the police act," he said.

Nominated MP John Mbadi underscored that "this misuse of power must stop in this country and let us not entertain this misuse of power in this country".

Ichungw'ah on his part asked the Speaker to guarantee the safety of members owing to his position as the Chair of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) that oversees the welfare of members.

"I will never support the withdrawal of the security of an MP on account of their political persuasion," he said.

Wetangula, however, pleaded with the members to "tone down toxic politics and conduct yourself with decorum and because you carry enormous responsibility of millions of Kenyans".