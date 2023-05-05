Kenya: Bring Sabina Chege's Replacement Then I Will Effect Changes, Wetangula Tells Azimio MPs

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition has faced a major setback after National Assembly Speaker declined to affect the communication of their leadership changes over procedure technicalities.

The Opposition Coalition had sought to have Nominated Senator Sabina Chege removed as the Minority whip without giving the name of her replacer in the plum leadership post.

In his ruling, Speaker Wetangula ruled that the Azimio Coalition partly adhered to the standing orders 20A for failing to indicate the individual from the coalition who was suited to replace Chege.

"In the current scenario, the Minority Party has conveyed its decision seeking to remove one of its leaders without simultaneously offering a substitution. The letter by the Minority Party only partially meets the express requirements of the Standing Orders," Wetangula noted.

The Speaker gave the Minority side in the house an ultimatum of 30 days to give the replacement of Chege as envisaged in the house procedure.

He emphasized that the Minority side and the Jubilee Party must organize their affairs and also endeavor to appear organized.

"I am inclined that we allow the minority side 30 days so that they put the house in order, by the time the house resumes it's my expectation my office will be in receipt of communication from the minority party replacement the deputy minority whip if they so wish, in a manner contemplated by the standing orders," ruled Wetangula.

The ruling however irked leaders from the Azimio Coalition who urged the Speaker to effect the changes as they reach a consensus on the replacement of Chege.

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi urged the Speaker to adhere to the request of their letter to announce the changes and allow the opposition coalition ample time to focus on replacing Chege.

"With all due respect we have a difficulty with agreeing with that ruling, once we initiate the process of removal, it would have been good that you confirm the removal of Sabina Chege as you allow us to replace" said Wandayi.

Deputy Minority Leader Robert Mbui mentioned that the Speaker cant merely time the communication from the opposition as partial yet the process of removal commences with replacement.

"The word you have used is removal, but replacement starts with removal, why don't you allow us the removal as we work on the replacement'," decried Mbui.

The Speaker however refused to grant the request by the opposition coalition insisting that the ruling by the Speaker cannot be questioned.

A move that prompted the Opposition lawmakers to storm out in a huff from the parliamentary proceedings as a show of anger.

The Speaker however failed to address the claims by Chege that the due process of law wasn't followed by the Azimio Coalition to occasion her removal.

Wetangula outlined that the issues touches on matters within the mandate of the House, and partly within the mandate of the Judiciary, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal and the Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanisms of political parties and coalitions.

"Whereas the Speaker may make interim interventions to facilitate the continuity of the business of the House, the final interpretation and enforcement of the rights and freedoms lies with the Judiciary as outlined under Article 165 of the Constitution," Wetangula said.