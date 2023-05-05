Kenya: National Assembly Speaker Wetangula Urges MPs to Avoid Toxic Politics

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has urged Members of Parliament to moderate their political rhetoric and refrain from engaging in "toxic politics" amid the rising political temperatures in the country.

Wetangula made the plea on Thursday in reference to the Azimio coalition anti-government protests that subsequently led to the alleged withdrawal of security detail of some members of the coalition.

"As responsible elected leaders in this county tone down toxic politics. Conduct yourselves with decorum because you carry the enormous responsibility of millions of Kenyans who have given you a rare privilege to be in this House," he said.

He stated that despite the difference of opinion among the lawmakers, it was imperative for them to remember that they are "public trustees who carry the responsibility of people who cannot come in this House to argue their case".

Earlier, Wetangula directed the House Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw'ah to collaborate with the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and reinstate the security detail of nearly 22 Azimio lawmakers.

Nyando MP Jared Okello had brought the matter to the attention of the Speaker and sought his intervention.

"I invite you to help us address this matter because the security of any member of this Parliament is just as important as that of any other member of this House," Okello said.

Okello accused the police of unilaterally enforcing the withdrawal decision and emphasized that the safety of Members of Parliament should not be toyed with, regardless of their political affiliations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We may have differences in opinion but that does not warrant the withdrawal of security of any person," he said.

He regretted that the move was untimely, especially at a time some members of the government had directly or indirectly issued threats against some members of the opposition.

"We have a cause to worry especially when members of the government make threats to us in the opposition who now do not have security and this should make all of us worry," he said.

The second-term MP also accused the state of violating the constitutional privilege accorded to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga whose security detail was also withdrawn.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo also waded into the matter noting that it was unfortunate that the safety of members was being jeopardized.

"Speaker you must make a very firm finding that irrespective of your political affiliations, an MP is entitled to security until and unless there is misuse in which case they are dealt with under the police act," he said.

Nominated MP John Mbadi underscored that "this misuse of power must stop in this country and let us not entertain this misuse of power in this country".

Ichungw'ah on his part asked the Speaker to guarantee the safety of members owing to his position as the Chair of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) that oversees the welfare of members.

"I will never support the withdrawal of the security of an MP on account of their political persuasion," he said.