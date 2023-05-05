Sudan: Veteran Sudanese Actress Asia Abdelmajid Killed in Khartoum Battle

Asia Abdelmajid, a renowned actress, was killed by a stray bullet fired during the ongoing crossfire between Sudan's army and its paramilitary force in the capital city of Khartoum, reports BBC.

She was 80 years old.

The actress rose to fame for her theatre performances, and is considered a pioneer of the stage and the country's first professional stage actress. When she retired she became a teacher. She was the widow of Sudan's acclaimed poet Mohamed Moftah Al Faitory.

Abdelmajid's family told the BBC that she was buried shortly after her death at the grounds of the kindergarten where she worked, as it was too dangerous to take her to the cemetery.

The death of Abdelmajid has highlighted the ongoing danger facing civilians in the city. Fighting continues between the army and Rapid Support Forces, with both sides alleging the other broke the latest ceasefire. Residents describe constant shelling and gunfire, with the looting of homes and businesses.

Many people have fled the city or moved to safer areas, but those who remain face a daily struggle to survive. Despite a new seven-day truce, there is little hope that the conflict will end soon, and many residents feel abandoned by the international community.