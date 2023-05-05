Kenya: Kibochi to Hand Over Chief of Defence Forces Mantle to Ogolla

Nairobi — Outgoing General Robert Kibochi is expected to officially hand over the command of the military to his successor the Chief of Defence Forces Designate General Francis Ogolla who was sworn in on Saturday last week.

The outgoing Chief of Defence Forces has this week been conducting transitional visits to the Headquarters of Kenya Airforce, Kenya Navy and Kenya Army respectively.

He has been accompanied by CDF Designate General Ogolla and Vice Chief of Defence Forces Designate Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi.

The KDF website says a transitional visit is a Kenya Defence Forces tradition whereby every outgoing CDF visits the three Services before he officially hands over command to the incoming CDF.

The main purpose of the visit is to provide an opportunity for the outgoing CDF to bid farewell to the troops as well as discuss the ongoing operations, strategic priorities and other KDF issues.

"The transitional visits are an important step in the process of ensuring continuity of leadership and maintaining the readiness and effectiveness of the Kenya Defence Forces," reads a statement on the KDF Website.

General Kibochi will receive a 17-gun salute during the ceremony set to kick off slightly after 10 am.

The outgoing military chief will also hand over the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) flag to his successor and proceed to sign the Change of Command Certificate.