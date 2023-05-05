Kenya: President Ruto Mourns Dedan Kimathi's Widow as an Outstanding Woman

Nairobi — President William Ruto has eulogised Mukami Kimathi as an outstanding woman who championed for cohesion in the country

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has mourned the late Mama Mukami Kimathi as the beacon of hope surrounding the fighters who were part of the independence struggle.

Speaking at the Lee Funeral Home where Mama Kimathi's body is laying, Rigathi said the Government will give her a dignified sendoff.

Mukami who is the widow to the late Freedom fighter Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi died last evening.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has in the meantime asked the government to exhume body of late freedom Fighter Deedan Kimathi.

He says this will allow the government to lay Mukami next to her husband in a twin funeral ceremony