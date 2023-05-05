Zimbabwe: UK, EU Slam Opposition Politicians Sikhala and Ngarivhume's Conviction - Urges Judiciary to Uphold Rights

The European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom have said they are keeping an eye on the judiciary following the recent conviction and sentencing of opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala.

Transform Zimbabwe president Jacob Ngarivhume was convicted of inciting violence and sentenced to four years imprisonment for convening the July 31st protests against corruption in 2020.

Sikhala was convicted and fined US$600 for obstructing the course of justice. The CCC MP who has been in pretrial detention for close to a year remains in jail for pending cases.

"The EU is closely monitoring the recent court rulings in #Zimbabwe convicting opposition politicians. Zimbabwe's constitution ensures citizens' rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The judiciary is expected to protect these fundamental rights. #human Rights," the EU said.

The British Embassy in Harare added, "The United Kingdom (UK) notes recent court rulings involving opposition politicians. The rights to freedom of assembly and expression are enshrined in #Zimbabwe's constitution.

"Judicial systems play an important role in independently upholding these rights and guaranteeing due process for all".