Zimbabwe: UK, EU Slam Opposition Politicians Sikhala and Ngarivhume's Conviction - Urges Judiciary to Uphold Rights

5 May 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

The European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom have said they are keeping an eye on the judiciary following the recent conviction and sentencing of opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala.

Transform Zimbabwe president Jacob Ngarivhume was convicted of inciting violence and sentenced to four years imprisonment for convening the July 31st protests against corruption in 2020.

Sikhala was convicted and fined US$600 for obstructing the course of justice. The CCC MP who has been in pretrial detention for close to a year remains in jail for pending cases.

"The EU is closely monitoring the recent court rulings in #Zimbabwe convicting opposition politicians. Zimbabwe's constitution ensures citizens' rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The judiciary is expected to protect these fundamental rights. #human Rights," the EU said.

The British Embassy in Harare added, "The United Kingdom (UK) notes recent court rulings involving opposition politicians. The rights to freedom of assembly and expression are enshrined in #Zimbabwe's constitution.

"Judicial systems play an important role in independently upholding these rights and guaranteeing due process for all".

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.