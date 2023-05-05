Namibia: Popular Socialite Tate Geya Dies

Oshakati-based comedian and well-known personality Abraham Shivute, well known as Tate Geya, has died.

He was 67 years old.

Oshana police regional commander Naftal Sakaria confirmed his death on Friday.

Sakaria said Tate Geya succumbed to accident-related injuries after he was hit by a car on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that he died yesterday (Thursday), after he was allegedly hit by a car at Oshakati. A case of reckless driving has been opened and a case of culpable homicide will follow. Luckily, the suspect who hit him did not run away and police investigations continue," Sakaria said.

Tate Geya is known for cracking jokes on social media, where he gained popularity for random insults in Oshiwambo - much to the pleasure of his fans.

In the last story The Namibian published about Geya, his family complained about the public ridicule towards him.

The family called for the community to respect their father, and said he was not a toy.