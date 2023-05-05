Namibia: Government Guarantees Access to Free, Unbiased, Quality Information - Mushelenga

Namibia is again the country with the highest level of press freedom on the continent, according to the latest Press Freedom Index from the watchdog organisation, Reporters without Borders.

Press Freedom Day was commemorated earlier this week on Wednesday 03 May.

The Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Hon Dr Peya Mushelenga, said "This ranking cements Namibia's stand in areas of good governance, transparency and accountability for a functional democracy as a leading country in terms of freedom on the continent and globally."

Freedom of Expression as a driver for all other human rights will be upheld by the Namibian Government without any discrimination. "Any violation of these human rights is indeed a violation of the principle on which the Namibian nation was founded to attain Independence, said Dr Mushelenga.

"The government will continue to promote press freedom as enshrined in Article 21 of the Namibian Constitution," he stated adding that this guarantee reassures all Namibian citizens that a conducive environment will be maintained to ensure access to quality, timely and accurate information.