Rwanda: 5 Players to Watch At Fiba 3x3 World Cup Qualifier 2023

A number of stars will be aiming to hit the floor during the highly-anticipated 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup Qualifier which will unfold in Eilat, Israel, from May 6-7.

Twelve teams, including six men and six women's teams - will compete for three tickets that are up for grabs in each category to the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2023, which will take place in Vienna, Austria, on May 30-June 6.

Weekend Sport looks at five men in line to run the show in Eilat.

Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza (Rwanda)

Regarded as one of Africa's best top basketball players, Nshobozwa has proved his worth during the FIBA 3x3 Africa Cup 2022, where he inspired Rwanda to bronze medal and was hence named in the team of the tournament after pouring in 38 points.

Don't let his lack of size fool you. He might only be 6ft (1.83m), but the 24-year-old can light it up from any spot on the hard-court, especially from beyond the arc.

So opponents better not leave this sniper open.

Netanel Artzi (Israel)

The 26-year-old wrecking ball might be the most physically dominant player in the tournament.

The 6ft. 7in (2m) athletic beast will surely be a fan favorite and have the home fans making plenty of noise because he can truly produce nasty slams.

Artzi is big time, who has delivered for his country and on the pro circuit before. He's aiming for the big stage of the 3x3 World Cup but, to do that, he'll be out to be the best player in Eilat.

Ning Zhang (China)

Asian power China are blessed with a depth of talent and this team is no exception as they unleash excitement machine Ning Zhang.

There is much anticipation over the 26-year-old, who makes his 3x3 debut in Eilat. With his boundless energy and ability to get above the rim, Zhang has become a fan favorite in the Chinese Basketball Association.

We can't wait to see what he has in store on the half-court.

Richard Rodger (New Zealand)

The Tall Blacks are always competitive and often punch above their weight symbolizing their small country's proud sports history.

They are hoping to do likewise in Eilat and their chances look good with a strong team led by emerging 26-year-old Richard Rodger, who is a lethal sharpshooter.

We saw glimpses of what he is capable of during New Zealand's bronze medal run at the recent FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2023.

If he heats up alongside fellow assassin Christopher McIntosh, then the Tall Blacks might just be booking a ticket to Vienna.

Attila Demeter (Hungary)

At 26, Demeter is itching for the bright lights of the World Cup.

The 6ft. 6in (1.99m) athletic marvel loves nothing more than driving to the rack and dropping the hammer on a sorry defender. His long reach makes him equally dangerous protecting the rim with Demeter a truly two-way force.

Attila Demeter, remember the name!

Updated men's pools:

Pool A: Israel, New Zealand and Hungary.

Pool B: China, Slovenia and Rwanda.