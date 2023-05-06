Eritrea: Independence Cup in Southern Red Sea Region

5 May 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

In continuation of its journey in the Southern Red Sea Region, the Independence Cup toured the sub-zones of South and Central Dankalia and Araeta.

Upon reaching the Beilul front, the Independence Cup was accorded warm welcome by the residents featuring cultural and artistic performances.

Beilul front was one of the fronts in which a heavy fighting was conducted in 1991 between the EPLF fighters and the Derg regime during the offensive to liberate the port city of Assab.

Upon arrival at the Central Denkalia, The Independence Cup was also awarded warm welcome by the residents, students and members of the Defense Forces featuring military parade and cultural performances.

After completing its journey in the Southern Red Sea Region on 7 May, the Independence Cup will be handed over to the Southern Region in a ceremony that will be organized in Kohaito.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.