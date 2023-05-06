Congo-Kinshasa: Nearly 200 Killed When Democratic Republic of Congo Floods

Officials in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo said Friday that torrential rains in the South Kivu province during the past week prompted flash floods that killed nearly 200 people.

Local and regional officials in South Kivu's Kalehe territory, on the western side of Lake Kivu, say the rainfall caused rivers to overflow Thursday, inundating several villages.

According to Agence France-Presse, a Kalehe elected official told a local radio station that at least 150 people were dead. Reuters news service, citing South Kivu Governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi, reported 176 dead and others missing. A Reuters reporter counted 72 corpses.

On Thursday, Rwanda, on eastern side of Lake Kivu, reported at least 130 people were killed and 77 injured in floods and mudslides brought on by the excessive rainfall. A government spokesperson said more than 5,000 homes were destroyed.

The region has been experiencing heavy and sustained rains since late March. The Rwanda Meteorology Agency has forecast more rainfall for the region in the coming days.

