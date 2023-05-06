Sudan: Warring Factions to Begin Peace Talks

After three weeks of fighting, envoys of Sudan's rival generals are set to begin "pre-negotiation talks" on Saturday. Meanwhile, aid shipments have started arriving. DW has the latest.

The US and Saudi Arabian governments have confirmed that direct talks between the warring Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) will begin in the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Saturday.

The statement comes as violence continued in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other parts of the country.

A joint statement by Washington and Riyadh on Friday welcomed the "start of pre-negotiation talks" and asked for continued global support to quell the clashes.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States urge both parties to take in consideration the interests of the Sudanese nation and its people and actively engage in the talks toward a cease-fire and end to the conflict," the statement said.

Sudan's two warring generals sent their envoys to Saudi Arabia on Friday for talks, in light of several failed attempts at a temporary cease-fire.

The internal power struggle between Sudan's de facto leader Abdel-Fattah Burhan, who leads the regular army, and his deputy-turned-rival Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the paramilitary RSF, has left hundreds dead in three weeks.

Here are other key headlines about the crisis in Sudan for Saturday, May 6:

East African leaders concerned about cease-fire violations

The leaders of East African nations have voiced their concern over the violations to a cease-fire in Sudan, urging the warring generals to talk.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, the region's lead mediator, spoke with Burhan and Dagalo on Friday regarding his and the other leaders' concerns.

"President Salva stressed the need for the parties to observe the ceasefire and send their representatives to an agreed venue to commence talks," the South Sudanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

A 7-day cease-fire was announced by South Sudan earlier this week. Yet, violations have continued, as was the case with all previous cease-fires.

Aid supplies arrive in Sudan

A shipment of emergency medical supplies for some 165,000 arrived in Port Sudan from Dubai, the World Health Organization said on Saturday, being among the first to arrive in the country that has been torn by fighting for over three weeks.

The shipment is some 30 tons and includes trauma and emergency surgical equipment. It's due to be distributed on 13 health facilities, the WHO said, though distribution will depend on "security and access clearances."

Qatar also flew a relief flight carrying some 40 tons of food. The Qatari plane touched down in Port Sudan, before returning early Saturday with 150 evacuees.

Hundreds dead, thousands have left homes

Data by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project shows some 700 people have died -- largely in Khartoum and the western Darfur region -- since the conflict began on April 15.

Some 450,000 civilians have already fled their homes since the fighting began, the International Organization for Migration said, including more than 115,000 who have sought refuge in neighboring countries.

Britain, the United Arab Emirates, the League of Arab States and the African Union are a few of the countries and international organizations who have supported talks in Jeddah, according to the US-Saudi statement.

Sudan's pro-democracy Forces of Freedom and Change political coalition welcomed the start of political talks in Saudi Arabia.

