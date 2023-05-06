Africa: SA Opera Star Pretty Yende Shines At Charles's Coronation

5 May 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

Westminster Abbey was alive with the enchanting performance of South African soprano, Pretty Yende, at the coronation of King Charles on Saturday.

Yende, bedecked in a stunning yellow gown by Stéphane Rolland, received resounding applause from fans on social media after her stirring performance.

It was an invitation from King Charles himself that brought Yende to perform on the historic occasion.

Yende's illustrious career has seen her share the stage with some of the most distinguished musicians at major concerts across the globe.

Yet, her performance at the coronation ceremony stands out as her most momentous one. Fans have shared pictures and clips of the performance, which have gone viral on social media.

For those unfamiliar with the artist, Yende was born on 6 March 1985, in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, South Africa.

According to Classic FM, Yende discovered opera at the age of 16 through a British Airways TV ad featuring Lakmé, the 'Flower Duet' from Delibes' opera.

This caught her attention and inspired her to pursue a career in opera. She made her debut in 2010 with a performance of Bizet's Carmen, playing the role of Micaela.

Among the notable personalities attending the coronation were Rowan Atkinson, Stephen Fry, Katy Perry, Dynamo, and Emma Thompson, as well as political figures like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former British Prime Minister David Cameron, and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The coronation of King Charles has been the talk of the town, with Yende's stunning performance being a memorable highlight of the ceremony.

