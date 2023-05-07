Uganda: Col Nakalema Appointed Head of New Anti-Corruption Unit Inside State House

The former head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit Col Edith Nakalema will now head a new outfit inside the state house to protect investors from extortion and the need for bribes.

According to the new directives from President Museveni, the new anti-corruption unit will be named the State House Investors Protection Unit, and will sit close to him.

This is the second anti-corruption unit created by President Museveni and headed by Nakalema in less than five years.

The initial creation was meant to handle corrupt culprits that had eluded the Inspectorate General of Government (IGG) but it did not leave to its billing after it was also accused of hunting for petty thieves while leaving the filthy corrupt officials walking day and night.

Recently, President Museveni indicated that corruption was limiting Uganda's chances of growing its economy, adding that he was going to get tough on the corrupt government officials and civil servants who are taking bribes and frustrating investors.

The president said he would form another unit for the job soon.