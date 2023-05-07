Sudan: Provision Shortages Worsen Crisis in Khartoum and Kordofan

Khartoum / Kordofan — People in Khartoum and Kordofan suffer from water and electricity outages, scarcity of food, and rising prices owing to the ongoing conflict in Sudan. The humanitarian crisis in Khartoum is worsening as chronic illness patients struggle to access basic needs. A doctor from the Sudanese Doctors Committee shared a video plea online for international support.

A resident of El Kalakla neighbourhood in Khartoum told Radio Dabanga that the electricity and water supply was cut off three days ago. The price of two barrels of water reached SDG 10,000 during the first days of the crisis, while the price of bread rose to SDG 1,000 for seven loaves. The situation in El Kalakla is calm, but there are fears of looting.

In North Kordofan, residents of El Obeid are facing high prices, looting, and theft. Significant increases in the prices of consumer goods were reported, "due to the greed of merchants and their exploitation of the current situation." The price of one piece of bread stood at SDG 50, while a kilo of sugar cost SDG 1,200, and a barrel of water SDG 1,800. The difficulties in obtaining drinking water exacerbate the crisis. There are warnings of theft and looting at night.

In West Kordofan, people reportedly traveling from Khartoum to Darfur are stranded in En Nahud and El Fula, in desperate need of aid. Some managed to leave West Kordofan to Darfur, while some are still stranded and need food, drink, and blankets. The release of prisoners from all the prisons in the state increased the crime rate, prompting locals to form popular committees to protect markets and property, according to locals' testimonies.

Despite the ongoing conflict, the security situation in West Kordofan remains stable. There have been no armed confrontations between the army and the Rapid Support Forces since the outbreak of war in the country last April, largely owing to civil administration mediation.

Healthcare collapse

The humanitarian crisis in Khartoum is worsening as chronic illness patients struggle to access basic needs. Charitable organisations are struggling to keep up with the demand for medical aid and donations due to the war.

In an interview with Bashir El Sadig, head of charity organisation El Ahlam, he warned that their stocks of medicine are running low. "The few operating hospitals prioritize wounded soldiers, leaving civilian patients without access to medical care", he explained.

Dr Alhan Bashier, a member of the media office of the Preliminary Committee of Sudanese Doctors, issued a plea on social media Facebook for help from the global community. She emphasized the urgent need for medical supplies, particularly in Khartoum, where the war has disrupted the flow of supplies. She also called for the establishment of safe routes for doctors.