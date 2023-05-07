Tanzania: It's Doomsday Simba Vs Azam

ALL is ready at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara where Simba lock horns with Azam in the first Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) semifinal match today.

The two teams interface to decide who deserves to progress into the final, hence making it an explosive match.

A winner will face either the defending champions Young Africans or Singida Big Stars who play tomorrow in the second last four clash at Liti Stadium in Singida.

In a pre-match briefing yesterday, Simba Assistant Coach Juma Mgunda reiterated that they are well prepared for the match and that his charges are ready to showcase a good match.

"We have had ample time to prepare for this important match and basing on the squad we have, I am sure that good results are going our way after the match," he said.

He added that some of key players who missed the Premier League game against Namungo are back in the team hence he expects a befitting showdown from his players.

On his part, Azam Assistant Coach Kali Ongala also said he has strong belief in his players to execute a good job which will see them stepping into the finals of the competition.

"Of course, the match is going to be difficult but we keep believing in ourselves to get something meaningful from the electric match," Ongala said.

Adding, he said cruising into the finals will at least give them an opportunity to claim a title this season, a dream which faded away midway into the campaign.

On his part, Azam's Media and Communication Officer Hasheem Ibwe said they are progressing well with preparations in order to emerge victors on the day.

"We are aware that Simba is a strong team with a good squad which is eager to stamp success in ASFC but that does not scare us because we are too a competitive side.

"Of late, in the Premier League, we have managed to be a better team over them (Simba) as we won in the first match before registering a draw in the second encounter," he said.

Moreover, Ibwe highlighted that until now, they have no injury concerns in their team a thing he described as encouraging for them to stamp success on the day.

This happens to be the only golden chance for Azam to end the season with a trophy as they missed out an opportunity to scramble for the premier league championship.