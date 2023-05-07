Kenya: President Ruto Reaffirms Kenya-UK Ties After Witnessing King's Coronation

Nairobi — President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the United Kingdom.

President Ruto said that the commitment to stronger ties with the United Kingdom is pivotal to Kenya's transformational agenda.

"Kenya treasures the cordial relations it enjoys with the United Kingdom. We believe it is through the broadening and strengthening of our relations with the international community that we can accelerate the transformation of our country," he said in a tweet on Saturday.

The Head of State asserted Kenya's position after attending the coronation of Charles III as King at Westminster Abbey as a courtesy of the King's invitation.

In London, the President met with a group of investors from the United Kingdom who "have shown interest in putting their funds in agriculture, energy, water, and housing sectors in Kenya".

President Ruto revealed that following the meeting, Kenya is mulling "introducing world-class technologies and expertise, creating more jobs for the youth and spurring our economic growth".

President Ruto added that his administration is keen on cultivating a vibrant, predictable, and stable institutional framework with irresistible incentives and guarantees that will stimulate the flow of foreign investments into the country.

The President was on Sunday due to visit The Netherlands for a series of bilateral meetings, including a meeting with His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, the King of the Netherlands.

"During the visit, Kenya and the Netherlands will explore new areas of cooperation and strengthen existing partnerships between the two countries in critical areas such as trade and investment, development cooperation, and multilateral fora," Statehouse Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said.

President Ruto will, thereafter, embark on a two-day State visit to Israel at the invitation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mohamed revealed that during this visit "the two leaders will hold high-level bilateral meetings and discuss areas of mutual interest, including technology and innovation, manufacturing, agriculture, and defense cooperation".

The President is scheduled to tour various agricultural projects in the Middle East country known for its remarkable achievements in irrigation. Besides, he will hold a meeting with the Israeli business community to present investment opportunities and seek their partnership in Kenya.