Kenya: Equity Bank Offers Leadership Skills to It's Scholarship Students in South Nyanza

7 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — 1,238 students sponsored by Equity Bank's wings to fly and Elimu scholarship in Nyanza region are being mentored to enhance their leadership skills at Kisii high school.

Group Director, Corporate Banking, Jackton Onyango said, students from Kisii, Migori, Homabay, Nyamira counties and parts of Transmara sub counties in Narok county are being trained for three days on leadership skills to complement their education.

Onyango said they were training these students on leadership for them to focus and internalize the skills and aid them during their stay of a four year course.

"The mentorship program is meant to align values and leadership and it targets students in Form three and four under the sponsorship across the country,"Said Onyango.

Onyango, who represented the Equity Bank Group Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) James Mwangi said 82 percent of the sponsored students have transited to universities, stressing the mentored students will take up leadership roles once they complete their education.

Robinson Mirieri Bank manager Kisii branch said they are committed to inculcating leadership skills to the learners to enable them embrace integrity and grow holistically to be responsible and accountable citizens.

The Manager challenged the students to work hard, be disciplined and shun bad groups which will ruin their lives, noting the bank is committed to sponsor them till they complete their education.

He lauded the government for partnering with the bank in offering Elimu scholarship, noting, it has helped orphans and children from poor families access education, complete and exploit their potential.

The Principals appealed to the students to take advantage of the scholarships and work hard to exploit their potential.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.