Kenya: Equity Bank Offers Leadership Skills to It's Scholarship Students in South Nyanza

Kisii — 1,238 students sponsored by Equity Bank's wings to fly and Elimu scholarship in Nyanza region are being mentored to enhance their leadership skills at Kisii high school.

Group Director, Corporate Banking, Jackton Onyango said, students from Kisii, Migori, Homabay, Nyamira counties and parts of Transmara sub counties in Narok county are being trained for three days on leadership skills to complement their education.

Onyango said they were training these students on leadership for them to focus and internalize the skills and aid them during their stay of a four year course.

"The mentorship program is meant to align values and leadership and it targets students in Form three and four under the sponsorship across the country,"Said Onyango.

Onyango, who represented the Equity Bank Group Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) James Mwangi said 82 percent of the sponsored students have transited to universities, stressing the mentored students will take up leadership roles once they complete their education.

Robinson Mirieri Bank manager Kisii branch said they are committed to inculcating leadership skills to the learners to enable them embrace integrity and grow holistically to be responsible and accountable citizens.

The Manager challenged the students to work hard, be disciplined and shun bad groups which will ruin their lives, noting the bank is committed to sponsor them till they complete their education.

He lauded the government for partnering with the bank in offering Elimu scholarship, noting, it has helped orphans and children from poor families access education, complete and exploit their potential.

The Principals appealed to the students to take advantage of the scholarships and work hard to exploit their potential.