East Africa: Uganda to Host Regional Leaders' Summit On DRC Conflict

Uganda has been selected to host the 12th high-level oversight meeting on peace, security and cooperation framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Great Lakes Region.

The decision was reached on Saturday during the 11th high-level meeting held in Bujumbura, Burundi was attended by the heads of state and government of the signatory countries of the peace, security and cooperation framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The meeting was meant to review recent developments in the region as well as progress and challenges in the implementation of the framework, ten years after its signing in February 2013 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

It was agreed that the leaders will meet again in Kampala, Uganda, in 2024 to further review the implementation of the framework.

During the summit in Bujumbura, the outgoing chairperson, Felix Antoine Tshishekedi (President of DRC) handed over leadership to Burundi President, Evariste Ndayishimiye.

The United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres said DRC is a rich country endowed with priceless natural resources, but noted the citizens have not benefited from them due to the instability in the country.

He rallied other countries in the region to put resources together to help their neighbor gain stability so that it can develop socially and economically.

Audrine Faith Otieno, the chairperson of peace and security of the regional youth forum of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) attributed the high levels of unemployment and poverty in the Great Lakes Region to instability.

Otieno also urged leaders in the region to fulfill the resolutions they come up with during high level summits so that these interventions don't go to waste.

The outgoing chair of the framework, Felix Tshishekedi appreciated participating countries for their endless efforts in ensuring that DRC regains stability.

The President of Burundi Ndayishimiye, who is also the incoming chairperson thanked President Museveni, who was in attendance, for playing a vital role in ensuring peace and security in the region.

He also lauded the peace process facilitator, the former President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta for the job well done in ensuring that DRC gains stability.