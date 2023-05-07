South Africa: President Ramaphosa Deploys 800 SANDF Members to Protect Eskom Power Stations

7 May 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the deployment of 880 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to safeguard a number of Eskom power stations around the country.

The President has informed Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Amos Masondo, in writing.

According to the statement released on Saturday, the soldiers work with the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order in the Republic of South Africa under Operation Prosper.

"Members of the SANDF employed will assist the SAPS in protecting Eskom power stations around the country where sabotage, theft and other crimes may threaten the functioning of power stations and the supply of electricity."

The deployment is from 17 April 2023 to 17 October 2023.

Previously, the Presidency said 2 700 members of the SANDF were employed to assist the SAPS in protecting Eskom power stations under Operation Prosper from 17 March 2023 to 17 April 2023.

"The current employment is authorised in accordance with the provisions of Section 201(2) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996."

Meanwhile, the expenditure expected to be incurred for this exercise is over R146 million.

