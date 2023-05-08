Zimbabwe: Winky D Chooses Peace At Kingfisher After Zanu-PF Threats

Spread This News

WINKY D, already in Zanu PF cross hairs Saturday chose not to provoke the ruling party's disgruntled officials by playing Ibotso, the one song from his December album Eureka Eureka tickling them in the wrong spots.

The legendary Dancehall chanter was performing at Kingfisher, Harare just a week after making it public Zanu PF had barred him from ever playing it lest they react.

At Kingfisher, not even chants from hundreds in attendance could get him to perform it.

Ibotso is a social commentary which laments how the rich and mighty continue to disregard the poor and steal from them.

"Can I take you back? I wanna take you back," said Winky D as he continued with his old school playlist that included hits Ndiri Rasta, Takaipa Takaipa and Reverse Dhiri among a host of bangers.

He did play Dreams which features hip hop artiste Saintfloew and High Grade from his latest album.

Speaking on stage in Bulawayo, Winky D said Zanu PF was trying to arrest his music.

"They want to arrest the music. Music should flow like water in a river. They don't have to control my playlist. I want to play what I want; I have to play what you want," he said.

The last time he performed the song on stage, anti-riot Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers invaded the stage, dragged him off and put an end to his show at Damview in Chitungwiza.