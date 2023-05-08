Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Missing From King Charles III's Historic Picture With State Leaders

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was Saturday conspicuous by his absence in a historic picture of recently coronated King Charles III and state leaders who attended his Saturday function in the UK.

The image which is making rounds on social media has King Charles III and other world leaders including his Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Rwandese President Paul Kagame, Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema and even King Mswati III.

Although no explanation has been given, leaders selected for the photo-op could be representatives of Commonwealth nations.

Zimbabwe's application for readmission is still a hot topic in the British parliament where members have argued Mnangagwa's human rights record does not fill in well with their values.

He has struggled to rid himself of his bad boy tag despite millions reportedly gobbled in his re-engagement attempts.

While others had an audience with the 'new' head of the UK's royal family and Sunak, Mnangagwa only got to meet Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland who emphasised Commonwealth values in their discussion centred on re-admission.

"Pleased to welcome the President of Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa to Marlborough House for a courtesy call. The President and I discussed a range of issues, including Zimbabwe's ongoing application to re-join the Commonwealth and reaffirmed the commitment to the values of the Commonwealth," said Scotland.

Despite his unexpected invite, relations seem not to have thawed between Zimbabwe and its former colonial master.